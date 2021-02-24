Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test

Fire Lt. Chris Gay, the training cordinator for the Sable Altura Fire Rescue, saws into the windshield of a car during an auto extraction exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021. Removing windows and cutting holes in the roof or windshield slows down damaging fire movement and enables the firefighters to fight more efficiently, resulting in far less damage in the long run. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

