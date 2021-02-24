Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test [Image 4 of 7]

    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Buckley Garrison

    Fire Lt. Chris Gay, the training cordinator for the Sable Altura Fire Rescue, saws into the windshield of a car during an auto extraction exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021. Removing windows and cutting holes in the roof or windshield slows down damaging fire movement and enables the firefighters to fight more efficiently, resulting in far less damage in the long run. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

