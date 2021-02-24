Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test

A firefighter from the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron uses a Holmatro spreader in order to pry open vehicle doors during an auto extraction exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021. The main function of these rescue spreaders is to open up the vehicle doors and windows, allowing firefighters and other first responders to easily access those who need help. Rescue cutters and spreaders are often seen as one of the most important rescue tools today. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

