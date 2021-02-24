A firefighter from the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron smashes a window during an auto extraction exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021. Firefighters will smash car windows whenever necessary to run the hose through, ventilate the fire to lessen the damage or whenever it is imperative to do so for extraction purposes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)
Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test
