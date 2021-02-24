Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test

Fire Lt. Christopher Debaca, a firefighter with the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, hoses down a burning vehicle during an auto extraction exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021. Debaca extinguished all fire threats while his team prepared to extract two rescue mannequins from the simulated accident. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

