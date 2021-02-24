Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test [Image 2 of 7]

    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Buckley Garrison

    Fire Lt. Christopher Debaca, a firefighter with the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, hoses down a burning vehicle during an auto extraction exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021. Debaca extinguished all fire threats while his team prepared to extract two rescue mannequins from the simulated accident. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 19:53
    Photo ID: 6541683
    VIRIN: 210224-X-YW354-0086
    Resolution: 1920x2667
    Size: 644.63 KB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test
    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test
    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test
    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test
    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test
    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test
    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire
    firefighter
    rescue
    extraction
    training
    auto

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT