Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test

Fire Lt. Christopher Debaca and Dusty Smock, both firefighters from the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, hose down a burning vehicle during an auto extraction exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021. The firefighters conducted this exercise in order to evaluate their ability to execute a successful extraction of two rescue mannequins while simultaneously extinguishing fire threats. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

