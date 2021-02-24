Fire Lt. Christopher Debaca and Dusty Smock, both firefighters from the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron, hose down a burning vehicle during an auto extraction exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021. The firefighters conducted this exercise in order to evaluate their ability to execute a successful extraction of two rescue mannequins while simultaneously extinguishing fire threats. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 19:53
|Photo ID:
|6541682
|VIRIN:
|210224-X-YW354-0023
|Resolution:
|2700x1828
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test
LEAVE A COMMENT