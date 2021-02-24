Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test

    Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Buckley Garrison

    Four firefighters from the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron practice saving a rescue mannequin from a simulated major vehicle accident during an auto extraction exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021. Training provides firefighters with the much needed experience to respond more efficiently to cases, which increases the potential to save lives and reduce the property damage caused by the fires. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021 19:53
    Photo ID: 6541687
    VIRIN: 210224-X-YW354-0338
    Resolution: 2975x1948
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire
    firefighter
    rescue
    extraction
    training
    auto

