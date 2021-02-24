Four firefighters from the 460th Civil Engineer Squadron practice saving a rescue mannequin from a simulated major vehicle accident during an auto extraction exercise on Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., Feb. 24, 2021. Training provides firefighters with the much needed experience to respond more efficiently to cases, which increases the potential to save lives and reduce the property damage caused by the fires. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)
Putting New Heavy Rescue to the Test
