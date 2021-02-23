Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR, KSF join Kosovo key leaders in visit to waste management plant [Image 6 of 6]

    KFOR, KSF join Kosovo key leaders in visit to waste management plant

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sylejman Bytyqi (middle), head of safety and security at Kosovo’s Power Plant B, speaks during a meeting at the plant in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 24, 2021. Representatives from the Kosovo Security Force, Kosovo Force, the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team and the Kosovo Agency of Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety came together to discuss best safety practices for the plant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 05:18
    Location: PRISTINA, ZZ 
    This work, KFOR, KSF join Kosovo key leaders in visit to waste management plant [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chemical

    Biological

    Radiological

    and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense

    Inspection
    NATO
    KFOR
    Kosovo Security Force
    CBRN
    Waste Management

