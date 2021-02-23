KFOR, KSF join Kosovo key leaders in visit to waste management plant

Sylejman Bytyqi (middle), head of safety and security at Kosovo’s Power Plant B, speaks during a meeting at the plant in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 24, 2021. Representatives from the Kosovo Security Force, Kosovo Force, the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team and the Kosovo Agency of Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety came together to discuss best safety practices for the plant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

