KFOR, KSF join Kosovo key leaders in visit to waste management plant

Hungarian Army Maj. Norbert Bognar, a representative of NATO’s Kosovo Force, takes notes during a meeting at Kosovo’s Power Plant B in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 24, 2021. Representatives from the Kosovo Security Force, KFOR, the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team and the Kosovo Agency of Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety came together to discuss best safety practices for the plant. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

