KFOR, KSF join Kosovo key leaders in visit to waste management plant

1st Sgt. Abedin Kicina, with the Kosovo Security Force’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear company, speaks during a meeting at Kosovo’s Power Plant B in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 24, 2021. Representatives from the KSF, Kosovo Force, the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team and the Kosovo Agency of Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety came together to discuss best safety practices for the plant. The KSF CBRN company conducts regular inspections for Kosovo institutions to ensure hazardous materials are handled safely. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

