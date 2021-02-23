Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR, KSF join Kosovo key leaders in visit to waste management plant [Image 1 of 6]

    KFOR, KSF join Kosovo key leaders in visit to waste management plant

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    1st Sgt. Abedin Kicina, with the Kosovo Security Force’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear company, speaks with Fadil Hyseni from the Kosovo Agency for Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety during a meeting at Kosovo’s Power Plant B in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 24, 2021. Representatives from the KSF, Kosovo Force, the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team and the protection agency came together to discuss best safety practices for the plant. The KSF CBRN company conducts regular inspections for Kosovo institutions to ensure hazardous materials are handled safely. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    This work, KFOR, KSF join Kosovo key leaders in visit to waste management plant [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

