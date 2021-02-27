KFOR, KSF join Kosovo key leaders in visit to waste management plant

Representatives from Kosovo Force, the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team, the Kosovo Security Force and the Kosovo Agency of Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety held a meeting to discuss safety practices at the Kosovo’s Power Plant B in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 24, 2021.
Sylejman Bytyqi, head of safety and security at the plant, reported on the overall function of the facility. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some projects that will decrease the plant’s impact on the environment had to be postponed. However, employees continue to receive regular training ranging from fire prevention, proper storage of materials and radiation protection.
1st Sgt. Abedin Kicina with the KSF chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear company, said a previous inspection was completed in September 2020 and that the KSF continues to advise Kosovo institutions on how best to handle hazardous material when requested.
“We give recommendations to the manager, which are very important,” said Kicina. “We go wherever and whenever the [Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning] needs us.”
KFOR professionals who are familiar with proper procedures also weighed in. Croatian Army Col. Milan Snu from the NALT emphasized the importance of accurate labelling for hazardous materials and equipment, which ensures employee safety and would facilitate swift responses in case of an emergency at the plant.
