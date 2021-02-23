Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR, KSF join Kosovo key leaders in visit to waste management plant [Image 5 of 6]

    KFOR, KSF join Kosovo key leaders in visit to waste management plant

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Representatives from the Kosovo Security Force, Kosovo Force, the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team and the Kosovo Agency of Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety conduct a meeting to discuss best safety practices at Kosovo’s Power Plant B in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 24, 2021. Sylejman Bytyqi, head of safety and security at the plant, reported on current emergency procedures and noted all recommendations given by the KSF, KFOR and the protection agency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

