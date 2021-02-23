KFOR, KSF join Kosovo key leaders in visit to waste management plant

Representatives from the Kosovo Security Force, Kosovo Force, the NATO Advisory and Liaison Team and the Kosovo Agency of Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety conduct a meeting to discuss best safety practices at Kosovo’s Power Plant B in Obilić/Obiliq on Feb. 24, 2021. Sylejman Bytyqi, head of safety and security at the plant, reported on current emergency procedures and noted all recommendations given by the KSF, KFOR and the protection agency. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

