An improvised explosive device hidden in snow and tree branches at the Kairai Training Area, Lithuania. The Feb. 21, 2021, combined training exercise tested the ability of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment infantrymen, tankers and Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews to maneuver, identify and react to enemy ambushes. The exercise also tested the ability of Lithuanian Dragoon Battalion soldiers to slow or halt the advance of enemy heavy weaponry. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 03:27 Photo ID: 6530602 VIRIN: 210221-A-WD885-664 Resolution: 5388x3828 Size: 1.03 MB Location: KAIRAI, LT Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.