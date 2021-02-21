Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S. [Image 4 of 6]

    Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S.

    KAIRAI, LITHUANIA

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    An improvised explosive device hidden in snow and tree branches at the Kairai Training Area, Lithuania. The Feb. 21, 2021, combined training exercise tested the ability of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment infantrymen, tankers and Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews to maneuver, identify and react to enemy ambushes. The exercise also tested the ability of Lithuanian Dragoon Battalion soldiers to slow or halt the advance of enemy heavy weaponry. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 03:27
    Location: KAIRAI, LT
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    NATO
    Stallions
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division
    Dragoon Battalion

