Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S.

Pfc. Dakota Spautz, a dismount infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, takes cover behind a tree as he scans the area in front of him for 'enemy soldiers.' Spautz was one of several 2-8 Cav. Reg. Troopers to take part in a combined training exercise with Lithuanian Land Forces Feb. 21, 2021, at the Kairai Training Area. Lithuanian forces emplaced ambushes along a two-mile route the U.S. forces traveled to test their ability to identify and react to the ambushes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

