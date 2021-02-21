Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S.

Dismount infantrymen assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, race out of the back of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Feb. 21, 2021, as they participate with Lithuanian 21st Dragoon Battalion in a combined training exercise. The Troopers traveled a two-mile route where they were faced with small units of Lithuanian forces who placed various ambushes along the route. The training event tested the abilities of U.S. forces to identify and react to ambushes and the Dragoon Battalion to slow or halt the advance of heavy weaponry. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

Date Taken: 02.21.2021