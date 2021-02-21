Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S. [Image 2 of 6]

    Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S.

    KAIRAI, LITHUANIA

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Dismount infantrymen assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, race out of the back of a Bradley Fighting Vehicle Feb. 21, 2021, as they participate with Lithuanian 21st Dragoon Battalion in a combined training exercise. The Troopers traveled a two-mile route where they were faced with small units of Lithuanian forces who placed various ambushes along the route. The training event tested the abilities of U.S. forces to identify and react to ambushes and the Dragoon Battalion to slow or halt the advance of heavy weaponry. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 03:27
    Location: KAIRAI, LT
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Stallions
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division
    Dragoon Battalion

