Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S.

A Bradley Fighting Vehicle belonging to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, is hit by a mock improvised explosive device Feb. 21, 2021, at the Kairai Training Area, Lithuania. 2-8 Cav. Reg. Troopers traveled a two-mile route during a combined training exercise with Lithuanian 21st Dragoon Battalion to test the ability of Troopers to identify and react to an ambush and the ability of the Dragoon Battalion to slow or stop the advance of heavy weaponry. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 Location: KAIRAI, LT