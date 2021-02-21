Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S. [Image 3 of 6]

    Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S.

    KAIRAI, LITHUANIA

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    A Bradley Fighting Vehicle belonging to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, is hit by a mock improvised explosive device Feb. 21, 2021, at the Kairai Training Area, Lithuania. 2-8 Cav. Reg. Troopers traveled a two-mile route during a combined training exercise with Lithuanian 21st Dragoon Battalion to test the ability of Troopers to identify and react to an ambush and the ability of the Dragoon Battalion to slow or stop the advance of heavy weaponry. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Stallions
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division
    Dragoon Battalion

