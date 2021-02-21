Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S.

Lithuanian Volunteer Force Lt. Eimantas Maslauskas places an improvised explosive device along a tank trail Feb. 21, 2021, at the Kairai Training Area. Maslauskas and his team of five placed several ambushes along the trail to test the ability of his team to halt or stop enemy heavy weaponry movement. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

