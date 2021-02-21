Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S. [Image 5 of 6]

    Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S.

    KAIRAI, LITHUANIA

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Lithuanian Volunteer Force Lt. Eimantas Maslauskas places an improvised explosive device along a tank trail Feb. 21, 2021, at the Kairai Training Area. Maslauskas and his team of five placed several ambushes along the trail to test the ability of his team to halt or stop enemy heavy weaponry movement. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 03:27
    Photo ID: 6530603
    VIRIN: 210221-A-WD885-865
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: KAIRAI, LT
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Stallions
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division
    Dragoon Battalion

