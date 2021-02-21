A Lithuanian Volunteer Force soldier provides perimeter security as his fellow team members set up an ambush Feb. 21, 2021, at the Kairai Training Area, Lithuania. Lithuanian 21st Dragoon Battalion and U.S. 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conducted a combined training event to test the abilities of Lithuanian forces to halt or stop heavy weaponry 2-8 Cav. Reg. employs on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 03:26
|Photo ID:
|6530604
|VIRIN:
|210221-A-WD885-086
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|KAIRAI, LT
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
This work, Lithuanian Dragoons demonstrates unconventional warfare on U.S. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
