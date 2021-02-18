U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen wait to take off in a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 18, 2020. Airmen from the 37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron, 435th Contingency Response Group and Soldiers from the 5th Quartermaster Company worked together to make the personnel airdrop possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 09:20
|Photo ID:
|6529332
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-IO516-0022
|Resolution:
|5197x3712
|Size:
|13.24 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield
