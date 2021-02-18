Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield

U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen wait to take off in a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 18, 2020. Airmen from the 37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron, 435th Contingency Response Group and Soldiers from the 5th Quartermaster Company worked together to make the personnel airdrop possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

