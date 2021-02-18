Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield [Image 6 of 6]

    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen wait to take off in a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 18, 2020. Airmen from the 37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron, 435th Contingency Response Group and Soldiers from the 5th Quartermaster Company worked together to make the personnel airdrop possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    This work, Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jumpmaster
    Airborne
    435th Contingency Response Group
    5th Quartermaster Company
    86 Airlift Wing
    86th Operations Support Squadron

