U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dwight Stalter, 435th Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, packs up his parachute at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021. A successful personnel drop means paratroopers are able to stay current in their training, enabling them to deploy anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 09:19 Photo ID: 6529325 VIRIN: 210218-F-PJ020-1126 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.58 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.