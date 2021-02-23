U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron, 435th Contingency Response Group and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 5th Quartermaster Company worked together to make the personnel airdrop possible at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 09:20
|Story ID:
|389596
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield, by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
