    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak | U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force Airmen wait to take off in a C-130J Super...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    02.23.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 37th Airlift Squadron, 86th Operations Support Squadron, 435th Contingency Response Group and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 5th Quartermaster Company worked together to make the personnel airdrop possible at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021.

    Jumpmaster
    Airborne
    435th Contingency Response Group
    5th Quartermaster Company
    86 Airlift Wing
    86th Operations Support Squadron

