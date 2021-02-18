U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Colt Crowe, 435th Security Forces Squadron non-commissioned officer of plans and operations, uses his watch to measure wind speeds at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 19, 2021. Drop zone support personnel measure wind speeds and communicate with pilots on whether it is safe to perform cargo or personnel drops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 09:20
|Photo ID:
|6529327
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-PJ020-1030
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|953.09 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield
