Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield [Image 1 of 6]

    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron and 435th Security Forces Squadron set up a drop zone marker at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021. Drop zone markers give paratroopers an indication of where it is safe to land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 09:19
    Photo ID: 6529318
    VIRIN: 210218-F-PJ020-1010
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield
    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield
    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield
    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield
    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield
    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jumpmaster
    Airborne
    435th Contingency Response Group
    5th Quartermaster Company
    86 Airlift Wing
    86th Operations Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT