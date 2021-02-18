Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron and 435th Security Forces Squadron set up a drop zone marker at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021. Drop zone markers give paratroopers an indication of where it is safe to land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

