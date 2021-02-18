U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 435th Contingency Response Squadron and 435th Security Forces Squadron set up a drop zone marker at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021. Drop zone markers give paratroopers an indication of where it is safe to land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 09:19
|Photo ID:
|6529318
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-PJ020-1010
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield
LEAVE A COMMENT