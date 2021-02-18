U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lance Munsee, 435th Security Forces Squadron assistant jumpmaster, gives a thumbs up that airborne troops are good to jump at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 18, 2020. The 37th Airlift Squadron provided airlift for the jumpers in support of their training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 09:19
|Photo ID:
|6529320
|VIRIN:
|210218-F-IO516-0131
|Resolution:
|3307x2362
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield
LEAVE A COMMENT