Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield [Image 2 of 6]

    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lance Munsee, 435th Security Forces Squadron assistant jumpmaster, gives a thumbs up that airborne troops are good to jump at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 18, 2020. The 37th Airlift Squadron provided airlift for the jumpers in support of their training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 09:19
    Photo ID: 6529320
    VIRIN: 210218-F-IO516-0131
    Resolution: 3307x2362
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kirby Turbak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield
    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield
    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield
    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield
    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield
    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jumpmaster
    Airborne
    435th Contingency Response Group
    5th Quartermaster Company
    86 Airlift Wing
    86th Operations Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT