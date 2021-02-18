Close to home: Airborne troops jump onto Ramstein airfield

Paratroopers jump from a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021. U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 37th AS, 86th Operations Support Squadron, 435th Contingency Response Group and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 5th Quartermaster Company worked together to make the personnel airdrop possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
