Italian KFOR LMT meets with election official

Italian Army Marshal Tommaso Tirabassi and Cpl. Debora Iervolino, members of the Kilo 8 Liaison Monitoring Team assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, conduct a patrol in Pristina after a meeting at the Ombudsman Institution of Kosovo on Feb. 18, 2021. The team met with Yii Buleshkaj, executive director of the Central Election Commission, to receive a summary of how the voting process went in Kosovo’s recent elections. Buleshkaj communicated that election officials and polling volunteers worked together to ensure a fair and smooth voting process. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

