Italian Army Cpl. Debora Iervolino, a member of the Kilo 8 Liaison Monitoring Team assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, walks to the Ombudsman Institution of Kosovo to meet with an election official in Pristina on Feb. 18, 2021. The team met with Yii Buleshkaj, executive director of the Central Election Commission, to receive a summary of how the voting process went in Kosovo’s recent elections. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
Italian KFOR LMT meets with election official
