    Italian KFOR LMT meets with election official [Image 7 of 9]

    Italian KFOR LMT meets with election official

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Italian Army Lt. Federico Conti, team leader of the Kilo 8 Liaison Monitoring Team assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, speaks with Yii Buleshkaj, executive director of the Central Election Commission, at the Ombudsman Institution of Kosovo in Pristina on Feb. 18, 2021. Buleshkaj communicated that election officials and polling volunteers worked together to ensure a fair and smooth voting process in the country’s recent elections. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    KFOR
    Regional Command-East
    Italian Army
    Elections
    LMT
    Ombudsman Institution of Kosovo

