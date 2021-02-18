Italian Army Lt. Federico Conti, team leader of the Kilo 8 Liaison Monitoring Team assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, speaks with Yii Buleshkaj, executive director of the Central Election Commission, at the Ombudsman Institution of Kosovo in Pristina on Feb. 18, 2021. Buleshkaj communicated that election officials and polling volunteers worked together to ensure a fair and smooth voting process in the country’s recent elections. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 04:33
|Photo ID:
|6527722
|VIRIN:
|210218-A-KS612-153
|Resolution:
|3950x2296
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|PRISTINA, ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian KFOR LMT meets with election official [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Italian KFOR LMT meets with election official
LEAVE A COMMENT