    Italian KFOR LMT meets with election official [Image 4 of 9]

    Italian KFOR LMT meets with election official

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Italian Army Cpl. Debora Iervolino, a member of the Kilo 8 Liaison Monitoring Team assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, walks to the Ombudsman Institution of Kosovo to meet with an election official in Pristina on Feb. 18, 2021. The team met with Yii Buleshkaj, executive director of the Central Election Commission, to receive a summary of how the voting process went in Kosovo’s recent elections. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 04:33
    Location: PRISTINA, ZZ 
    KFOR
    Regional Command-East
    Italian Army
    Elections
    LMT
    Ombudsman Institution of Kosovo

