    Italian KFOR LMT meets with election official

    PRISTINA, KOSOVO

    02.22.2021

    Story by Capt. Chad Pickering 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    PRISTINA, Kosovo – Italian Army Soldiers with the Kilo 8 Liaison Monitoring Team assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, received an election update from the executive director of the Central Election Commission on Feb. 18, 2021.

    The team met with the director, Yii Buleshkaj, at the Ombudsman Institution of Kosovo in Pristina. They received updates on two separate occasions prior to the election on Feb. 14, but this was the first meeting held after voting was complete.

    Buleshkaj said he was satisfied with the election process, and that volunteers and organizations worked together to ensure a fair and smooth voting process.

    K8 spent election day conducting a routine patrol in Pristina and observed minimal interruptions.

    “The only major issue we noticed was the roads were snowy and icy early in the morning,” said Lt. Federico Conti, K8 team leader. “But by ten in the morning, the roads were cleared and we saw no major issues.”

    Conti and the rest of his team prepared for their roles on K8 by taking classes taught by the KFOR political advisor to learn more about Kosovo’s government.

    These extra efforts to have a mutual understanding enable better communication with Buleshkaj and other key leaders in the Pristina community.

