Italian KFOR LMT meets with election official

Italian Army Lt. Federico Conti, team leader of the Kilo 8 Liaison Monitoring Team assigned to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, arrives at the Ombudsman Institution of Kosovo in Pristina for a meeting with an election official Feb. 18, 2021. The team met with Yii Buleshkaj, executive director of the Central Election Commission, to receive a summary of how the voting process went in Kosovo’s recent elections. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
