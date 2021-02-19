Super Hornet Performs Arresting Gear Landing

210219-N-KO930-2072 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2021) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22, makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)

