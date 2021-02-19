Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

210219-N-JX182-1059 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2021) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, launches off the flight deck of the USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles DeParlier/Released)

Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021