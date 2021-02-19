Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 9 of 18]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles DeParlier 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210219-N-JX182-1059 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2021) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94, launches off the flight deck of the USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles DeParlier/Released)

