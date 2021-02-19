Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hornet's Fly For Last Time On Nimitz [Image 12 of 18]

    Hornet's Fly For Last Time On Nimitz

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles DeParlier 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210219-N-JX182-1148 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2021) An F/A-18C Hornet, from the “Death Rattlers” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, launches off the flight deck of the USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles DeParlier/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 02:47
    Photo ID: 6527611
    VIRIN: 210219-N-JX182-1148
    Resolution: 4972x2028
    Size: 663.36 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hornet's Fly For Last Time On Nimitz [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Charles DeParlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Death Rattlers Perform a Fly By
    F/A-18C Hornet Launches from the Flight Deck of Nimitz
    F/A18-C Performs Arrested Landing
    F/A-18C Hornet Launches from the Flight Deck of Nimitz
    F/A-18C Hornet Launches from the Flight Deck of Nimitz
    F/A-18C Hornet Launches from the Flight Deck of Nimitz
    F/A18-C Performs Arrested Landing
    Hornet's Fly For Last Time On Nimitz
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Hornet's Fly For Last Time On Nimitz
    Hornet's Fly For Last Time On Nimitz
    Hornet's Fly For Last Time On Nimitz
    Hornet's Fly For Last Time On Nimitz
    Super Hornet Performs Arresting Gear Landing
    Hornet's Fly For Last Time On Nimitz
    Hornet's Fly For Last Time On Nimitz
    Hornet's Fly For Last Time On Nimitz
    Hornet's Fly For Last Time On Nimitz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    aircraft carrier
    USS Nimitz CVN 68
    VMFA 323
    Death Rattler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT