NAVSUP WSS MOC/AOG instrumental in F/A-18 readiness

In October 2018, the Secretary of Defense established the readiness goal of having 80 percent of the Navy’s F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets Mission Capable. To support this effort, the Maintenance Operation Center/Aircraft on Ground (MOC/AOG) concept was established and the F/A-18 and EA-18G teams within Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) were the first to embrace this construct.



The MOC/AOG was established and implemented as a pilot program located at Commander Naval Air Force Atlantic in Norfolk, Va., with experts from across the Naval Aviation Enterprise. It is a collective that includes Navy supply, maintenance and engineering specialists, as well as, private industry contractors partnering with the Navy. Together, they’ve been working to assess, improve and properly organize the efforts to keep mission-capable aircraft ready to fly wherever the Navy needs them.



“MOC/AOG is spotlighting and eliminating the barriers that are holding down aircraft, whether it be maintenance or supply or engineering, with senior leadership applying effort to remove those barriers in order to get those aircraft Mission Capable,” said Capt. Jason Warner, NAVSUP WSS deputy commander for Aviation.



As part of this effort, there were originally two rotating NAVSUP WSS officers sent to CNAL to work with the MOC/AOG team consisting of stakeholders from across the supply system. After some time, NAVSUP WSS hired a permanent employee at CNAL to support this effort and eventually assigned a readiness officer to the F/A-18 IWST to take some of the data burden off the supply planners at NAVSUP WSS.

The readiness officer has three daily meetings with approximately 20 personnel from across the supply system, including CNAL N41 & N42, PMA-265, Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, NAVSUP WSS, and DLA-Aviation, to focus on quick repair turnaround of components and needs of the Fleet.



“The MOC as a node now has every piece of data we need,” said Vice Adm. Dean Peters, commander, NAVAIR. “Since the MOC has stood up, I see that it has been responsible for returning hundreds of aircraft to the flight line.”



“MOC/AOG has a focus on accountability and synchronizing the maintenance of an aircraft with supply,” said Warner. “If a maintenance action is needed, the MOC/AOG attempts to synchronize multiple actions so that an aircraft would be down for less time.



The MOC/AOG has paid huge dividends for the F/A-18 IWST.



“The MOC/AOG was instrumental in getting the F/A-18 to 341 Mission Capable aircraft for the first time in September 2019. Before this team was put into place, the program was flying 244 Mission Capable aircraft at one point,” said Lt. Michelle Coleman, NAVSUP WSS F/A-18 IWST readiness officer. “Not only did the F/A-18 hit their goal of 341 Mission Capable aircraft, this team has assisted in maintaining that number.”



The MOC/AOG concept continues to roll out across the NAE. At WSS, the E-2/C-2 and H-60 IWSTs have a fully operational MOC/AOG and other IWSTs are planning for or are in the process of standing up.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

