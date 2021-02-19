Hornet's Fly For Last Time On Nimitz

210219-N-JX182-1119 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2021) Sailors direct an F/A-18C Hornet, from the “Death Rattlers” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, on the flight deck of the USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charles DeParlier/Released)

