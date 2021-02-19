210219-N-KO930-1084 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 19, 2021) An F/A-18C Hornet, from the “Death Rattlers” of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 323, launches off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 02:46 Photo ID: 6527615 VIRIN: 210219-N-KO930-1084 Resolution: 2112x1509 Size: 1.68 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hornet's Fly For Last Time On Nimitz [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.