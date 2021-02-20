Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    A hat from Warrant Officer Candidate Class 21-001 hangs on the wall following the hat and song ceremony on Feb. 20, 2021 at Camp Murray, Wash. The hat and song ceremony is a rite of passage in the Warrant Officer Candidate School that shows the class participants have made it to the next step of their journey to become Warrant Officers. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 14:14
    VIRIN: 210220-D-MN117-791
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Warrant Officer
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    WOCS

