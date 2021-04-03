Warrant Officer Candidates take part in traditional Hat and Song ceremony

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Warrant Officer Candidate Adam Daniel salutes prior to the hat and song ceremony on...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Warrant Officer Candidate Adam Daniel salutes prior to the hat and song ceremony on Feb. 20, 2021 at Camp Murray, Wash. The hat and song ceremony is a rite of passage in the Warrant Officer Candidate School that shows the class participants have made it to the next step of their journey to become Warrant Officers. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

Singing loudly for all to hear while dawning their orange hats and shirts, the three Warrant Officer Candidates of class 21-001 took part in the hat and song ceremony on Feb. 20, 2021 at Camp Murray, Wash.



A tradition dating back more than a decade for the Washington Army National Guard, the ceremony signifies the completion of the second phase of the school which puts candidates one step closer to becoming a Warrant Officer.



“This is a tradition where WOCs are required to prepare and present an original song to the battalion commander for the purpose of hanging their hat,” said Chief Warrant Officer Three Bridget Crosby, course manager for the state’s Warrant Officer Course. “It signifies an important step in their progression.”



Class 21-001 is unlike most classes in the state’s history of Warrant Officer Course. The class started out with nine candidates, but now stands at three because of a multitude of COVID related issues.



“We have had to remain flexible in this environment as well in regards to training our future warrant officers,” said Chief Warrant Officer Five Tim Gorden, Command Chief Warrant Officer.



On this day however the trio of future technical and tactical experts took the next step in their progression. Following the song, the class leader requests permission to hang their hat, a sign that they are ready for the next step.



“It is a fun tradition,” Gorden said. “The songs can be a little quirky or goofy, but the students put time into them and everyone enjoys it.”



Prior to the hat and song ceremony, Class 21-001 unveiled their class sign. The sign is something the class creates depicting their journey as a class, and they use their strengths and creativity to come up with the sign, which is unique to each class.



“This class made a beautiful sign, very vibrant colors, and a lot of orange, which is their class color,” said Col. Roger Wold, commander of the 205th Regional Training Institute, during the ceremony. “I appreciate this group for sticking with the class and working their way through to becoming future warrant officers.”