Warrant Officer Candidate Adam Daniel salutes prior to the hat and song ceremony on Feb. 20, 2021 at Camp Murray, Wash. The hat and song ceremony is a rite of passage in the Warrant Officer Candidate School that shows the class participants have made it to the next step of their journey to become Warrant Officers. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2021 14:14
|Photo ID:
|6527053
|VIRIN:
|210220-D-MN117-723
|Resolution:
|1682x1757
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT