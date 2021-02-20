Warrant Officer Candidate Adam Daniel salutes prior to the hat and song ceremony on Feb. 20, 2021 at Camp Murray, Wash. The hat and song ceremony is a rite of passage in the Warrant Officer Candidate School that shows the class participants have made it to the next step of their journey to become Warrant Officers. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.21.2021 14:14 Photo ID: 6527053 VIRIN: 210220-D-MN117-723 Resolution: 1682x1757 Size: 1.56 MB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.