Col. Roger Wold, commander of the 205th Regimental Training Institute discusses the Warrant Officer Candidate Class 21-001 sign with guests in attendance at the unveiling ceremony on Feb. 20, 2021 at Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.21.2021 14:14 Photo ID: 6527051 VIRIN: 210220-D-MN117-674 Resolution: 4544x3345 Size: 4.79 MB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.