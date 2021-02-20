Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Warrant Officer Candidate Class 21-001 sign on Feb. 20, 2021 at Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 14:14
    Photo ID: 6527048
    VIRIN: 210220-D-MN117-618
    Resolution: 2531x1885
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony
    Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony
    Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony
    Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony
    Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony
    Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrant Officer
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    WOCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT