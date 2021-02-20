Warrant Officer Candidates from left to right, Perry Andrews, Julius Brooks and Adam Daniel march to their class 21-001 sign unveiling ceremony on Feb. 20, 2021 at Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2021 14:14
|Photo ID:
|6527045
|VIRIN:
|210220-D-MN117-503
|Resolution:
|4176x2936
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
