Warrant Officer Candidates from left to right, Perry Andrews, Julius Brooks and Adam Daniel march to their class 21-001 sign unveiling ceremony on Feb. 20, 2021 at Camp Murray, Wash. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.21.2021 14:14 Photo ID: 6527045 VIRIN: 210220-D-MN117-503 Resolution: 4176x2936 Size: 4.76 MB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrant Officer Candidate School Class 21-001 Hat and Song Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.