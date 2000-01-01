Fort McCoy archaeologist discovers forgotten historical photos, documents

This photo is of the old Camp Exchange on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., shown here May 19, 1941. The building is no longer on the installation and was first built and completed on June 15, 1927. In late 2020, Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch was alerted to an old filing cabinet in one of the post’s older buildings that contained this photo and decades-old real property books. Howell said the find, which includes dozens of photos and documents about now-demolished architecture on Fort McCoy’s South Post, is special. It offers a variety of information about what the installation was like from 1909 to the early 1940s, including a full description of the installation’s oldest remaining structures. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

