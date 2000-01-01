Fort McCoy archaeologist discovers forgotten historical photos, documents

This disposal plant, shown here June 2, 1942, was once located on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The plant is no longer at the installation that was then called Camp McCoy. In late 2020, Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch was alerted to an old filing cabinet in one of the post’s older buildings that contained this photo and decades-old real property books of the installation. Howell said the find, which includes dozens of photos and documents about now-demolished architecture on Fort McCoy’s South Post, is special. It offers a variety of information about what the installation was like from 1909 to the early 1940s, including a full description of the installation’s oldest remaining structures. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

