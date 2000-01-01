Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy archaeologist discovers forgotten historical photos, documents [Image 10 of 14]

    Fort McCoy archaeologist discovers forgotten historical photos, documents

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.1940

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This photo is of the original Camp McCoy Headquarters on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., shown here Aug. 19, 1940. The building is no longer on the installation and was first built in 1911. In late 2020, Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch was alerted to an old filing cabinet in one of the post’s older buildings that contained this photo and decades-old real property books. Howell said the find, which includes dozens of photos and documents about now-demolished architecture on Fort McCoy’s South Post, is special. It offers a variety of information about what the installation was like from 1909 to the early 1940s, including a full description of the installation’s oldest remaining structures. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

    Fort McCoy archaeologist discovers forgotten historical photos, documents
