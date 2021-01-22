Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy archaeologist discovers forgotten historical photos, documents [Image 12 of 14]

    Fort McCoy archaeologist discovers forgotten historical photos, documents

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch looks over old installation real property records Jan. 22, 2021, in a conference room at Fort McCoy, Wis. In late 2020, Howell was alerted to an old filing cabinet in one of the post’s older buildings that contained decades-old real property books. Howell said the find, which includes dozens of photos and documents about now-demolished architecture on Fort McCoy’s South Post, is special. It offers a variety of information about what the installation was like from 1909 to the early 1940s, including a full description of the installation’s oldest remaining structures. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.21.2021 02:28
    Photo ID: 6526824
    VIRIN: 210122-A-OK556-689
    Resolution: 3117x4675
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort McCoy archaeologist discovers forgotten historical photos, documents [Image 14 of 14], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    archaeology
    Camp McCoy archives

