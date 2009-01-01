Fort McCoy archaeologist discovers forgotten historical photos, documents

This photo, from April 15, 1940, shows the commissary warehouse that once stood on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The installation was called Camp McCoy in 1940. The photo is one of many found in a forgotten file cabinet in 2020 in one of Fort McCoy's oldest buildings. It's part of a real property record for the post. In late 2020, Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch was alerted to an old filing cabinet in one of the post’s older buildings that contained decades-old real property books. Howell said the find, which includes dozens of photos and documents about now-demolished architecture on Fort McCoy’s South Post, is special. It offers a variety of information about what the installation was like from 1909 to the early 1940s, including a full description of the installation’s oldest remaining structures. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

