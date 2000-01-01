Fort McCoy archaeologist discovers forgotten historical photos, documents

This concrete storehouse, shown here April 24, 1943, is the oldest standing building at Fort McCoy, Wis. The building was built in 1911 and its location was once next to the southern spur of the joint Chicago and northwestern-Chicago, Milwaukee, and Saint Paul railways that went through the area. Also known as the Ordnance Magazine, it served as a storehouse for targets and equipment for the adjoining small-arms range on the installation's South Post. In late 2020, Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch was alerted to an old filing cabinet in one of the post’s older buildings that contained this photo and decades-old real property books. Howell said the find, which includes dozens of photos and documents about now-demolished architecture on Fort McCoy’s South Post, is special. It offers a variety of information about what the installation was like from 1909 to the early 1940s, including a full description of the installation’s oldest remaining structures. (U.S. Army Historical Photo)

