Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch looks over old installation real property records Jan. 22, 2021, in a conference room at Fort McCoy, Wis. In late 2020, Howell was alerted to an old filing cabinet in one of the post’s older buildings that contained decades-old real property books. Howell said the find, which includes dozens of photos and documents about now-demolished architecture on Fort McCoy’s South Post, is special. It offers a variety of information about what the installation was like from 1909 to the early 1940s, including a full description of the installation’s oldest remaining structures. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.21.2021 02:28 Photo ID: 6526810 VIRIN: 210122-A-OK556-441 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.36 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort McCoy archaeologist discovers forgotten historical photos, documents [Image 14 of 14], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.